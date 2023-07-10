Five-day long monsoon session of the Bihar legislature commences from July 10

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

The five-day Monsoon Session of the Bihar legislature will begin on Monday.

The monsoon session of the assembly and state legislative council, which will continue till July 14, is likely to be stormy as the opposition led by BJP has decided to take on the state government on various issues.

The Opposition has tightened its belt to attack the government on its decision to delete domicile-based reservation in the appointment of teachers and the lathi charge on teacher aspirants, alleged corruption and rising crime graph. BJP will also attack the government on the recent collapse of Sultanpur-Aguwani bridge in Bhagalpur district.

Meanwhile, all parties have called meetings of their MLAs and MLCs on Monday itself to decide their respective strategies for the monsoon session. There will be a meeting of parties like BJP, JDU, Congress, RJD and left parties. JDU Legislature Party meeting has been called at the residence of the finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

On the other hand, BJP will hold a meeting with its MLAs and MLCs at its state office at 12 noon. The Congress meeting is proposed at 6 pm at the residence of the party's legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan. Apart from this, the meeting of the grand alliance will be held in the central hall of the assembly.

Assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Chowdhary said that the monsoon session was short but very important in many ways. He said the maximum number of questions of the members would be taken in the House. The government will answer all the questions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary said that preparations for the alliance were complete for the session. The answers to the questions asked by the MLAs have been sent to the Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition Sinha has raised questions regarding the short session. Sinha alleged that to avoid the questions of the opposition, the government had convened a session of only 5 days.

On the first day, new members of the House will take the oath while attested copies of the ordinances promulgated by the Governor will be laid on the table of the House during the period when the Bihar Legislature was not in session.

The first supplementary expenditure statement for the financial year 2023-2024 will be presented. Proceedings of the first day will be adjourned with the obituary references.

For the next two days, the state bill and other state-related work will be discussed.

On the third day, there will be a debate and discussion on the first supplementary expenditure statement of the financial year 2023-24. Private member bills will be taken up on the last day.

(With inputs from PTI)

The five-day Monsoon Session of the Bihar legislature will begin on Monday. The monsoon session of the assembly and state legislative council, which will continue till July 14, is likely to be stormy as the opposition led by BJP has decided to take on the state government on various issues. The Opposition has tightened its belt to attack the government on its decision to delete domicile-based reservation in the appointment of teachers and the lathi charge on teacher aspirants, alleged corruption and rising crime graph. BJP will also attack the government on the recent collapse of Sultanpur-Aguwani bridge in Bhagalpur district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, all parties have called meetings of their MLAs and MLCs on Monday itself to decide their respective strategies for the monsoon session. There will be a meeting of parties like BJP, JDU, Congress, RJD and left parties. JDU Legislature Party meeting has been called at the residence of the finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. On the other hand, BJP will hold a meeting with its MLAs and MLCs at its state office at 12 noon. The Congress meeting is proposed at 6 pm at the residence of the party's legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan. Apart from this, the meeting of the grand alliance will be held in the central hall of the assembly. Assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Chowdhary said that the monsoon session was short but very important in many ways. He said the maximum number of questions of the members would be taken in the House. The government will answer all the questions. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary said that preparations for the alliance were complete for the session. The answers to the questions asked by the MLAs have been sent to the Assembly. Leader of the Opposition Sinha has raised questions regarding the short session. Sinha alleged that to avoid the questions of the opposition, the government had convened a session of only 5 days. On the first day, new members of the House will take the oath while attested copies of the ordinances promulgated by the Governor will be laid on the table of the House during the period when the Bihar Legislature was not in session. The first supplementary expenditure statement for the financial year 2023-2024 will be presented. Proceedings of the first day will be adjourned with the obituary references. For the next two days, the state bill and other state-related work will be discussed. On the third day, there will be a debate and discussion on the first supplementary expenditure statement of the financial year 2023-24. Private member bills will be taken up on the last day. (With inputs from PTI)