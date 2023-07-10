Home Nation

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka, to be airlifted to Bengaluru

Currently, efforts are underway to airlift him to Bengaluru, where he will be monitored by Dr Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, at the Narayana Hrudyalaya Hospital.

Published: 10th July 2023 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

space agency's former chairmen K Kasturirangan

Former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former ISRO chairman and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr K Kasturirangan has suffered a heart attack and is to be airlifted to Bengaluru from Sri Lanka.

The eminent scientist, who is responsible for the formulation of the National Education Policy 2020, suffered a heart attack while in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Currently, efforts are underway to airlift him to Bengaluru, where he will be monitored by Dr Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, at the Narayana Hrudyalaya Hospital. According to sources, the 83-year-old scientist is said to be in stable condition.

Confirming the news, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to offer his good wishes. "Sad to know that Indian Space Scientist Shri Kasturi Rangan has suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka. I wish him a speedy recovery and lead a healthy life," he said.

Dr Kasturirangan is a prominent figure in both the science and education sectors. He has been awarded the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - for his contributions to both fields.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Kasturirangan ISRO
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp