LJP leader Chirag likely to join NDA, may get berth in Union cabinet

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP is likely to receive a major boost ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election with LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and MP Chirag Paswan likely to join the NDA. An indication of this effect came from Union Minister of state for Home Nityanand Rai meeting Chirag at his official residence in Shri Krishnapuri locality in the state capital.

Later, Chirag convened a meeting of the party’s national and state-level office bearers and held discussions with them about the party’s potential political alliances for the Lok Sabha polls. There is also speculation that Chirag may be inducted into the Union cabinet in the next expansion, which is expected to happen in the near future.

Chirag told mediapersons that he held a meeting of the party’s leaders to discuss possible alliances for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the 2025 state assembly election. Chirag said that party leaders authorised him to take a decision on the same.

He said that more such discussions would be held in the future, and said that becoming a minister was not his priority. Later, Chirag left for Delhi, triggering speculation that he may hold a discussion with BJP`s top brass before he takes a final call on his next political move.

When asked about joining the NDA, Chirag said that it would be not proper and also against ‘gathbandhan dharm’ to comment on it before deciding on the alliance. LJP had extended issue-based support to BJP in the past too, he added. Chirag’s proximity with BJP is an open secret as the Centre accorded him Z category security recently.

Nityanand Rai, after meeting Chirag said in Patna, “It is like our old home. It is also a nice experience meeting him. Ram Vilas Paswan ji and BJP had also worked in the interest of the people,” he remarked.

Earlier, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founded by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi joined NDA after snapping ties with the ruling Grand Alliance in Bihar headed by CM Nitish Kumar.

