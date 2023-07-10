New set of Vande Bharat trains to get a saffron and green makeover

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that could invite more criticism than compliments from the Opposition, Indian Railways is getting ready to roll out the country’s 28th set of premier Vande Bharat trains in a new colour combination — saffron and green.

The current sets of Vande Bharat trains are coloured white, with blue stripes. The Vande Bharat trains in saffron and green are being prepared with 25 modifications and various new features. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited to Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, where the new trains are in the last phase of production. He also shared pictures of the new trains.

Railway sources said that the new colour combination has been inspired by the tricolour of the Indian national flag and is expected to get a rousing welcome from people after it is finally rolled out on the track. Some officials, who did not wish to be named, opined that new colours on the Vande Bharat train suits its patriotic name. “One should not read anything political between the lines with regard to the colours,” said a senior railway officer. When asked about the routes in which the new Vande Bharat train would run, he said the routes are being discussed at the higher level.

“The new Vande Bharat trains will roll out in a colour combination of saffron with stripes of green (on doors and body). The face of the train (driver cabin) will have a strong exhibition of orange to make it more aesthetic and eye-catching,” said a senior official. At present, 54 Vande Bharat trains run on electrified routes across 24 states, connecting more than 120 cities. The 28th set of Vande Bharat trains are expected to be rolled out soon.

