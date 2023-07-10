Home Nation

SC rejects plea against exchange of Rs 2,000 notes without ID proof

The apex court said, allowing the exchange of Rs 2000 currency notes is matter of executive policy decision.

Published: 10th July 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an appeal challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing a PIL against the RBI notification permitting the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof, saying it is an executive policy decision.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha dismissed the appeal filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay in his personal capacity.

"This is the matter of executive policy decision", the bench said while dismissing the appeal.

On May 29, the Delhi High Court dismissed the PIL challenging the notifications enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

The high court had said the decision was taken to avoid inconvenience to citizens, and that it cannot sit as an appellate authority on a policy decision.

The high court had maintained it cannot be said that the government's decision is perverse or arbitrary or it encourages black money, money laundering, profiteering or abets corruption.

An appeal was filed against the decision.

Upadhyay said the Rs 2,000 banknotes are being exchanged without any requisition slip and ID proof like Aadhaar card by criminals and terrorists also.

