Three die while cleaning well in Madhya Pradesh; police suspect asphyxiation

The victims, in the age group of 30 to 35, descended into the 30-feet-deep well in Mana village, located about 80 km from the district headquarters, to clean it.

Published: 10th July 2023 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

RAJGARH: Three men died while cleaning a well at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday morning, police said.

Prima facie, it appears they died of asphyxiation, Kurawar police station inspector R S Shaktawat told PTI over phone.

The victims, in the age group of 30 to 35, descended into the 30-feet-deep well in Mana village, located about 80 km from the district headquarters, to clean it, he said.

Prima facie, it appears they died of asphyxiation and then fell into the water while cleaning the well, the official said, adding the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted. The bodies were later fished out and sent for postmortem, he said.

ALSO READ | Man trapped under soil in well in Kerala 2 days ago, dead; body recovered

The deceased have been identified as Om Prakash Verma, Kanta Prasad Verma and Vishnu Verma, the police said.

"We are investigating the deaths," Shaktawat said.

The official said according to locals, the deceased were members of a family and belonged to Dalit community.

