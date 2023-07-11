Home Nation

Bhopal Diary: Noted television actor joins Congress

On the same day when small screen's Hanuman joined Congress, the king of erstwhile Rewa state Pushpraj Singh joined the BJP. 

By Anuraag Singh
Actor Vikram Mastal Sharma, who played the role of Lord Hanuman in Anand Sagar’s Ramayana, recently joined the Congress at a Hanuman temple built by state party chief Kamal Nath in Chhindwara district. Vikram, who hails from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s assembly constituency Budhni, has since then been singing paeans about development ushered by Kamal Nath in Chhindwara district. On the same day when small screen’s Hanuman joined Congress, the king of erstwhile Rewa state Pushpraj Singh (who was a minister in the past Congress government headed by Digvijaya Singh) joined the BJP. 

Former woman SDM meets Kamal Nath
Young sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Chhatarpur district, Nisha Bangre, who resigned last month (resignation yet to be accepted), over denial of leave by the government to attend the unveiling of her house and associated inter-religious event, recently met with state Congress president Kamal Nath. While Nisha had been denying, harbouring any electoral ambitions, the meeting with the ex-MP CM has fuelled speculations about the possibility of Nisha eyeing to contest the next assembly election from the Amla-SC seat of Betul district as a Congress candidate. 

BJP leaders bond over ‘tiffin meetings’
Tiffin politics is the buzzword in the ruling BJP ahead of assembly polls in MP. Just a few days after the state BJP president VD Sharma held a tiffin meeting (leaders and workers arriving with tiffins containing home-cooked food) with party leaders in Khajuraho, the entire state council of ministers led by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, relished the taste of the best traditional cuisine from all parts of the state at the tiffin meeting at the CM’s residence on Saturday evening. “This tiffin meet has not only given us the taste of all corners of MP but also helped us share warmth and affection with each other, with a resolve to work for the betterment of the state,” the CM said.

Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
