Centre likely to exempt tribals from UCC ambit

The development comes on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with a 12-member Naga delegation last week.

Published: 11th July 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Under pressure from tribal communities from various parts of India including the northeastern states, the Centre is likely to exclude indigenous groups from the ambit of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A highly placed source told this newspaper that the customs and traditions of the tribal communities, which are protected under the Constitution, will not be taken away under the UCC that the government proposes to bring in.  

The development comes on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with a 12-member Naga delegation last week. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who led the delegation, said Shah assured them that the Law Commission is considering excluding the Christian community and some tribals from the legislation. 

