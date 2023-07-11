Deputy collector arrested for sexual harassment during inspection at minor girls' hostel in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A deputy collector has been suspended and arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing minor girls during an inspection at the government tribal girls’ hostel in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

The deputy collector identified as Sunil Kumar Jha, 58, was arrested on Tuesday morning, just a few hours after being booked under IPC Sections 354 (outraging modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment), besides provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to Jhabua police sources, Jha, who is posted as deputy collector in the Bhil tribe dominated Jhabau district, had on Sunday inspected a government hostel for tribal girls.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh village takes bridge to new life

During the inspection, Jha allegedly inappropriately touched some girls and asked them highly objectionable and obscene questions. The girls subsequently informed the hostel superintendent about the bad touch and objectionable questions of the deputy collector. Subsequently, the hostel superintendent reported the matter to the local police.

While an FIR was lodged against the deputy collector early on Tuesday morning at the Jhabua Kotwali police station, his arrest in the case happened a few hours later. He was subsequently produced before a local court in Jhabua district, which sent him into judicial custody.

Earlier, the Jhabua district collector Tanvi Hooda submitted a detailed report to the Indore divisional commissioner in the matter and recommended the deputy collector’s suspension on Monday.

Based on the Jhabua district collector’s report and recommendation, the Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma suspended the Jhabua deputy collector Sunil Kumar Jha and also ordered his attachment with the Burhanpur district collectorate during the period of suspension.

BHOPAL: A deputy collector has been suspended and arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing minor girls during an inspection at the government tribal girls’ hostel in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. The deputy collector identified as Sunil Kumar Jha, 58, was arrested on Tuesday morning, just a few hours after being booked under IPC Sections 354 (outraging modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment), besides provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. According to Jhabua police sources, Jha, who is posted as deputy collector in the Bhil tribe dominated Jhabau district, had on Sunday inspected a government hostel for tribal girls.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh village takes bridge to new life During the inspection, Jha allegedly inappropriately touched some girls and asked them highly objectionable and obscene questions. The girls subsequently informed the hostel superintendent about the bad touch and objectionable questions of the deputy collector. Subsequently, the hostel superintendent reported the matter to the local police. While an FIR was lodged against the deputy collector early on Tuesday morning at the Jhabua Kotwali police station, his arrest in the case happened a few hours later. He was subsequently produced before a local court in Jhabua district, which sent him into judicial custody. Earlier, the Jhabua district collector Tanvi Hooda submitted a detailed report to the Indore divisional commissioner in the matter and recommended the deputy collector’s suspension on Monday. Based on the Jhabua district collector’s report and recommendation, the Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma suspended the Jhabua deputy collector Sunil Kumar Jha and also ordered his attachment with the Burhanpur district collectorate during the period of suspension.