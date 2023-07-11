Home Nation

Four pilgrims on Kanwar yatra electrocuted in UP's Saharanpur

The incident took place in Nanauta area when the Lord Shiva devotees from Katha village of Baghpat were travelling to Haridwar to fetch Ganga water.

Published: 11th July 2023 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: Four kanwariyas (pilgrims on Kanwar yatra) were injured in this district on Tuesday when an iron rod of a flag mounted on their truck came in contact with an electric wire, police said.

The incident took place in Nanauta area when the Lord Shiva devotees from Katha village of Baghpat were travelling to Haridwar to fetch Ganga water, Additional SP Sagar Jai said.

As the iron rod touched the electric cable, current passed through the truck due to which four kanwariyas suffered burns, he said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

