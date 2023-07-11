Home Nation

One killed, Rs 1.2 cr looted from bank in Manipur

A gunfight erupted at Singda and Phayeng villages on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts around 3 am and continued till 6 am.

Published: 11th July 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 08:50 AM

Security forces during an operation in Imphal West-Kangpokpi border area. (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  One person was killed and several others were injured in violent clashes in Manipur on Monday, while a bank branch that reopened after two months found Rs 1.2 crore was looted. 

The Axis Bank branch in Churachandpur was shut on May 3 in the wake of violence. When it reopened on Monday, Rs 1.2 crore and other valuables including gold were found to be missing. The bank lodged an FIR with the police. 

A gunfight erupted at Singda and Phayeng villages on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts around 3 am and continued till 6 am. It started again around 8 am and continued for some time before the security forces brought the situation under control.

Official sources said the miscreants were using drones at night to recce areas before unleashing attacks.  In a status report filed in the Supreme Court, the Manipur government said a total of 142 people were killed in the violence while 5,995 FIRs were filed. Six cases were transferred to the CBI. The police detained 6,745 people. 

Over 50,000 people were displaced by the violence. They are taking shelter in the state as well as some states in the Northeast. 

Court no platform to escalate tension: SC
The Supreme Court on Monday said it can’t be used as a platform for further escalation of violence, as it asked the counsels of Kuki and Metei groups to put forth positive suggestions to improve the law and order situation in Manipur, instead of levelling allegations

