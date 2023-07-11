PM Modi to share stage with Sharad Pawar on August 1

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid growing political diffracts between BJP and NCP, come August 1 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would most probably be sharing a stage with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. However, the occasion would be a non-political function of award-giving to confer Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune.

At this upcoming function, the organiser- the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, has invited NCP chief Sharad Pawar to grace the function as chief guest.

This year, after wider deliberations and scrutiny, PM Modi has been selected for this award which carries a memento and citation and is given in recognition of his “supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens”.

It is interesting to know that Sharad Pawar’s rebellious nephew Ajit Pawar, who is the deputy CM of Maharashtra, has also been invited to grace the function besides other state dignitaries.

A press statement, issued by Deepak Tilak- president of organising trust, on Monday, said: “The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) will confer the Lokmanya Tilak National Award upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.”

"It says that India has climbed the ladder of progress under the supreme leadership of the prime minister under the concept of Atamnirbhar Bharat. PM Modi awakened the feeling of patriotism among citizens and put India on the global map. Considering his perseverance and efforts, and highlighting his work, the trustees of the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust have unanimously selected him for this award”.

Political observers say that if all the invitees including Sharad Pawar, PM Modi, and Ajit Pawar, in particular, attend the function, there will be a new kind of ambiance with politicians of different ideologues amid persisting differences sharing dais together.

Other prominent invitees likely to attend the function would be Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Recently, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of the NCP joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government deserting the NCP of the Sharad Pawar faction.

