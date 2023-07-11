Home Nation

Stringent action will be taken against firms making spurious drugs, warns Health Minister Mandaviya

His remarks came after India-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of children in The Gambia and Uzbekistan.

Published: 11th July 2023 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Cough Syrup

After India’s image got a knocking, the Union health ministry tightened scrutiny of cough syrup last month ( Representational image | Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday asked small and medium-sized drug manufacturers to be alert to the quality of drugs and ‘expeditiously’ move towards good manufacturing practices through self-regulation.

His remarks came after India-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of children in The Gambia and Uzbekistan.

He also said that Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940 would be made compulsory for micro, small and medium-sized firms (MSME) in a phased manner.

Schedule M details good manufacturing practices to be followed by drug manufacturing companies.

“There shall be no compromise with the quality of drugs manufactured in India,” he said, adding that stringent action will be taken against companies that make spurious drugs.

Strongly stressing the need for self-regulation in the MSME pharma sector, the health minister underscored its importance for India to maintain the status of ‘pharmacy of the world.’

“Our global position in the pharmaceutical sector is created through the quality of our products. We must undertake all possible steps to ensure that we strengthen this position in terms of value and quality. Hence, the role of self-regulation becomes critical," he stated.

Mandaviya also directed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to take stringent action against all pharmaceutical manufacturing companies that make spurious drugs.

“There shall be no compromise with the quality of drugs manufactured in India,” he said.

After India’s image got a knocking, the Union health ministry tightened scrutiny of cough syrup last month. The government has made it mandatory for pharma companies to obtain a certificate of analysis from a government laboratory before exporting products.

Highlighting that the government has zero tolerance towards manufacturers not adhering to quality compliance and making spurious medicines, he stated that special squads have been formed to inspect drug making companies and stringent action has been taken.

In order to ensure the highest quality of pharma products, the regulatory authorities have started a risk-based inspection and audit of plants.

He said that 137 firms were inspected and action has been taken against 105 firms.

Further, production has been stopped at 31 firms and cancellation and suspension of product/section licenses have been issued against 50 firms.

In addition, showcause notices have been issued to 73 firms and warning letters have been issued to 21 firms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya Pharmaceuticals
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp