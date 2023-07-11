Home Nation

Tejashwi must quit after being chargesheeted in land-for-jobs scam: BJP

As soon as the House assembled on the first day of the monsoon session, BJP chief whip Janak Ram rose from his seat and demanded the resignation of Tejashwi.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister

FILE - Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Bihar assembly on Monday witnessed an uproar when BJP demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in view of the filing of chargesheet against him in the land-for-jobs scam.

As soon as the House assembled on the first day of the monsoon session, BJP chief whip Janak Ram rose from his seat and demanded the resignation of Tejashwi. Both CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi were present in the house at that time.

The first supplementary budget for the financial year 2023-24 was also tabled in the House in the monsoon session. Earlier, Bihar CM, Tejashwi and his elder brother and minister Tej Pratap Yadav reached the assembly in the same vehicle.

BJP’s chief whip said that it had never happened earlier, adding that for the first time, during the tenure of Nitish, a chargesheeted person was participating in the proceedings of the House as deputy CM. “Why is action not being taken against Tejashwi?” he asked.

He said that the government had to concede to the demands of teachers after they were forced to appear in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination. 

“We will take out a march to assembly on July 13 and will not allow the House to conduct its proceedings,” he said. Meanwhile, the grand alliance’s legislature party meeting was held under the CM.

