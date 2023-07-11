Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat aides’ properties seized in Rs 900-cr scam

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Taking action on the Rs 900-crore Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam, the Rajasthan government has seized the properties of society owners who are regarded as close aides of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The action follows the registration of FIRs under the newly implemented Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, enacted by the Central government. The special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has named Shekhawat, his parents and his wife among the 68 accused in the case.

The Deputy Registrar (Cooperative Societies), Jodhpur confiscated the residence of Vikram Singh Bhati, director of Sanjeevani Society, in Umaid Heritage to facilitate the recovery of the “defrauded funds”. The property is registered in the name of Bhati’s wife. Two commercial buildings situated in Manji Ka Hatha have also been attached.

Meenu Balai, Deputy Registrar (co-operative societies) said that in accordance with the government’s directives and the list provided by the SOG, properties have been attached provisionally. A direct conflict has arisen between Shekhawat and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot regarding the Sanjivani scam. Political experts interpret the seizure of Vikram Singh’s properties as a manifestation of the ongoing political rivalry between CM Gehlot and Gajendra Singh.

The co-op was initially registered in 2008 under the Rajasthan Societies Act but was later transformed into a multi-state cooperative society in 2010. Over 1 lakh people invested over Rs 900 crore. However, the funds were misappropriated through improper loans.

Investors defrauded

Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society enticed investors with promises of substantial returns. More than one lakh people invested over Rs 900 crore in this scheme. All the invested money was allegedly squandered.

2008: Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society was registered under the Rajasthan Societies Act.

2010: This society changed into a Multi-State Cooperative Society. Obtained license from the Centre.

2019: On the complaints from certain people, Rajasthan police registers an FIR in the matter

2020: Police arrested Vikram Singh, the mastermind in the scam and the first managing director of the society

2023: 123 cases were registered in Jodhpur, Barmer and Jalore in 11 days.

Meanwhile, a Delhi sessions court issued a summons to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a defamation case filed by Shekhawat. It pertains to the scam in which Gehlot said Shekhawat’s family members were also involved.

