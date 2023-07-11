UP ranks second in disposing cases of crime against women, claims state govt

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has emerged second in the country for disposing cases of crimes against women. According to a state government official, as of July 6, the Women and Child Protection Organization (WCPO) had solved 97.80 per cent of cases of crime committed against women.

The state has also secured second position in the disposal of pending cases of crime against women while it ranks fifth in terms of registration of FIRs and investigation of such cases.

As per a state government statement, CM Yogi Adityanath, who holds the portfolio of home, monitors the law and order situation in the state continuously with a focus on crimes against women, Similarly, the Chief Secretary holds monthly review meetings and the DGP issues guidelines to the officers concerned in this regard.

Meanwhile, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu have bagged the first place in solving cases of crime against women with a 98.30 per cent disposal rate and Puducherry got the third position with 97.50 per cent disposals. Bihar remained the worst performer with a disposal rate of just 18.5 per cent. It follows Manipur which is at 20.6 per cent and Assam at 46.7 per cent.

In UP, Bhadohi emerged as the best performer with a total of 230 cases related to crimes registered till July 6. It is followed by Mau where 659 cases were registered, out of which final reports were submitted in 656 cases (99.54 per cent). Balrampur ranked third with the submission of a final report in 601 of 605 cases (99.34 per cent).

