UP youth 'rapes' 11-year-old girl, his family tries to forcibly marry them; 9 arrested

The SP said that the 11-year-old girl, in her statement, has accused 19-year-old Sahil of raping her and alleged that the eight others were preparing to forcibly marry her.

11th July 2023

By PTI

BANDA: Police arrested nine people after an 11-year-old girl was abducted and raped by a 19-year-old youth and his family tried to forcibly get the duo married in the Baberu Kotwali area here, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The girl was abducted on June 30 and a case was registered against Sahil, a resident of Kamasin, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the house of Anwar (40) in Simauni village on Monday evening when the family and relatives of the accused youth were preparing for their forced marriage, he said.

The SP said that the girl, in the statement given to the police, has accused Sahil of raping her and alleged that the eight others were preparing to forcibly marry her.

Based on the girl's statement, the relevant sections were added to the FIR and further legal action is being taken, he said.

Besides Sahi, the main accused in the abduction and rape, Maulvi Mohammad Hasan alias Harun, Jaan Mohammad, Abdul Rasheed, Rasheed Ali, Kismatul Nisha (mother of the main accused), Nafees, Anwar and Shabbir alias Munna (father of the main accused) who were found involved in the case have been arrested, the police officer said.

