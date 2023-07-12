Home Nation

2020 Delhi riots: Accused goes on religious yatra without court's permission, court fines him Rs 5,000 

It also issued a show cause notice to him as to why his bail should not be cancelled for breaching the terms of his personal bond.

Published: 12th July 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on an accused for causing the adjournment of proceedings with his "deliberate" action of going on a pilgrimage without permission.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case registered by Gokalpuri police station against six accused including Sonu who was at the stage of presenting prosecution evidence.

The judge noted that Sonu, enlarged on bail, was absent.

Sonu's counsel moved an application seeking exemption from appearance, saying the accused did not appear as he had gone for the Amarnath yatra.

"Today's date was announced to all the accused well in advance.

Accused Sonu despite having knowledge of today's date, opted to go out of Delhi that too without seeking any such permission," ASJ Pramachala said in an order passed on Tuesday.

He said the accused was absent despite having knowledge of the court proceedings, and without making any arrangements for them to be conducted in his absence.

Underlining that it was a pre-planned journey and not an exigency, the judge said, "In these circumstances, I am not satisfied with the reasons for the absence of the accused Sonu, which is also causing an adjournment in the case today."

The court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused for causing adjournment with his "deliberate action."

It also issued a show cause notice to him as to why his bail should not be cancelled for breaching the terms of his personal bond.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi riots case accused goes on religious yatra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp