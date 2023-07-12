Home Nation

22 passengers injured as private luxury bus rams into trailer truck on Samruddhi Expressway

The incident on the Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed carriageway took place near Phulambri in the district around 2.30 am, an official said.

Published: 12th July 2023 10:53 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 22 passengers were injured, including four seriously, after the private luxury bus they were travelling in hit a trailer truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The private bus was going from Nagpur to Pune, while the trailer truck carrying steel was on its way from Jalna to Surat, he said.

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the rear side of the trailer truck.

At least 22 passengers on the bus sustained injuries, he said. Among the injured, four are in serious condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The rest were taken to a state-run hospital in Aurangabad city, he said.

The accident comes days after 25 passengers were charred to death when a private bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

