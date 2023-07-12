Centre invites applications for over 4,000 teaching, non-teaching staff for Eklavya schools

Home Nation

NEW DELHI: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has invited online applications for over 4,000 teaching and non-teaching positions across the 401 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students.

The last day for the EMRS Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2023 is July 31.

NESTS, an autonomous organization established under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will be filling positions for direct recruitment to the posts of principal, postgraduate teachers, accountant, junior secretariat assistant (JSA) and lab attendant, according to the information bulletin of the EMRS website.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the centre has allowed for the direct recruitment of EMRS staff through the NESTS, which until last year was being conducted by the respective states. 

The government plans to establish a total of 750 EMRS in the country and hire over 38,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in these schools.

According to the website, 4,062 vacancies are to be filled, which includes 303 positions for principals and 2,266 for PGT teachers. Of the 303 positions for principals, 81 are for Other Backward Caste (Non-Creamy Layer), 45 for SC and 22 for ST.

Positions for 180 language teachers are also to be filled, which includes 97 positions for Sanskrit teachers, 37 for Telugu and 20 for Odiya.

An age relaxation of 10 years has been given to women candidates in all categories. EMRS permanent staffers have also been given age relaxation.

So far, 690 EMRS schools have been sanctioned, while 401 are functioning. Currently, 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff work in these residential schools.

EMRS have been established to provide quality education from Class VI to XII students in the Scheduled Tribe category.

These schools will be set up at the block level as residential schools.

They will have separate hostels for boys and girls, accommodation for teachers, a mess facility, a playground and all other amenities in line with Navodaya Vidyalayas, which are affiliated with CBSE and provide free residential quality education to talented children from Class-VI to XII.

