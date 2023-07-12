Chhattisgarh: Tribal man thrashed over suspicion of theft, three held 

By PTI

SURAJPUR: A tribal man was allegedly tied to an excavator machine and beaten up over the suspicion of mobile phone theft in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, said an official.

The incident took place near Mayapur village under Pratappur police station limits on Tuesday, said Kishore Kerketta, Station House Officer (SHO), Pratappur.

Kalindar Ram Shandilya, the complainant, was walking towards his village Sarhari from Mayapur along the under-construction road when he was stopped by the accused at a spot where a JCB excavator was parked, he said.

The trio accused Shandilya of stealing a mobile phone and abused him.

Then they allegedly tied his hands to the excavator machine with a rope and brutally thrashed him, the police official said.

The accused were identified as Abhishek Patel, Krishna Kumar Patel and Sonu Rathore.

All of them were engaged in the road construction work.

They finally released Shandilya when his family reached the spot.

After learning about the incident, a police team visited Shandilya's house.

He told them that the accused had threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police, SHO Kerketta said.

A case was registered against the trio under sections 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused were arrested and further investigation was underway, the official added.

