Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Tribal man thrashed over suspicion of theft, three held 

The complainant was walking towards his village Sarhari from Mayapur along the under-construction road when he was stopped by the accused. 

Published: 12th July 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

'Dalits and tribals are forced to leave Hinduism because of caste-based discrimination'. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SURAJPUR: A tribal man was allegedly tied to an excavator machine and beaten up over the suspicion of mobile phone theft in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, said an official.

The incident took place near Mayapur village under Pratappur police station limits on Tuesday, said Kishore Kerketta, Station House Officer (SHO), Pratappur.

Kalindar Ram Shandilya, the complainant, was walking towards his village Sarhari from Mayapur along the under-construction road when he was stopped by the accused at a spot where a JCB excavator was parked, he said.

The trio accused Shandilya of stealing a mobile phone and abused him.

Then they allegedly tied his hands to the excavator machine with a rope and brutally thrashed him, the police official said.

The accused were identified as Abhishek Patel, Krishna Kumar Patel and Sonu Rathore.

All of them were engaged in the road construction work.

They finally released Shandilya when his family reached the spot.

After learning about the incident, a police team visited Shandilya's house.

He told them that the accused had threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police, SHO Kerketta said.

A case was registered against the trio under sections 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused were arrested and further investigation was underway, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal man thrashed in Chhattisgarh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp