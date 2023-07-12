Gangster accused of killing local BJP leader gunned to death in Rajasthan's Bharatpur police custody

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a sensational crime, the murder of gangster Kuldeep Jaghina in the presence of the police in Bharatpur on Wednesday has revived memories of the Atiq Ahmed murder case in UP. Kuldeep was the main accused in the assassination of another notorious criminal and local BJP leader Kripal Jaghina from Bharatpur and had been held in Jaipur Central Jail for the past ten months.

On Wednesday, while the police were taking Kuldeep and his associate Vijaypal to Bharatpur in a roadways bus for a court appearance, the assassins carried out the murder almost in a filmy fashion. Inevitably, the shocking crime has triggered a political row with the opposition BJP claiming it's a reflection of the poor law and order in Rajasthan.

According to sources, as the bus entered Bharatpur district, a group of six to seven criminals in a car began pursuing it. As the bus halted at the toll plaza on the outskirts of the city, two assailants boarded it and opened fire on Kuldeep and Vijaypal, while simultaneously disorienting the police with the use of pepper spray. Eyewitnesses claim that the attackers fired at least fifteen rounds. Kuldeep was fatally wounded in the assault, while Vijaypal sustained a gunshot injury to his hand. Unconfirmed reports suggest that two other passengers were also injured by gunfire and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Immediately following the incident, the police identified the culprits through CCTV footage and initiated a pursuit. During the encounter, two assailants were reportedly shot in the leg, while two others suffered fractured legs. As of now, the police have apprehended four suspects and are actively searching for the remaining criminals involved.

Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachhawa, while addressing the media, revealed that at the Amoli toll plaza, a group of 7 to 8 miscreants intercepted the bus and opened fire indiscriminately. Vijaypal sustained a bullet wound on his hand. The police have successfully apprehended four suspects, two of whom were injured by gunshots. Additionally, the police have recovered the vehicle used by the miscreants, which was parked in front of the bus.

Notably, the accused were being escorted by six police guards from Jaipur. Fortunately, no police personnel were shot in the incident, with only minor injuries reported. The identification of the assailants was made possible through the analysis of CCTV footage. As of late evening, four suspects named Vishnu, Saurabh, Dharmaraj, and Bablu were taken into custody.

However, this shocking incident, occurring in an election year, once again raises serious questions about the state of law and order in Rajasthan. The opposition parties have wasted no time in criticising the Gehlot government. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the national spokesperson for the BJP and a Member of Parliament, has raised significant concerns, labelling the entire affair as a conspiracy. Rathore took to Twitter, questioning how the accused involved in the murder of a BJP leader met his demise while in police custody. The tweet asks, "What secrets were being concealed? Who is behind all of this?"

The Leader of the Opposition, Rajendra Rathore, directly targeted Chief Minister Gehlot, who also holds the responsibility of the Home Department. He stated, "The Bharatpur incident serves as a glaring example of how lawlessness is being nurtured in Rajasthan by criminals, while the government fails to maintain law and order."

Rathore further criticised the Gehlot administration for the implementation of the Gehlot panel code, which has rendered the police fearful and passive, enabling criminals to act without restraint. He lamented the unfortunate fact that the state still lacks a full-time Home Minister.

The brutal killing of Kuldeep Jaghina has reignited concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan. Urgent action is required to restore public confidence in the administration's ability to uphold justice and ensure the safety of its citizens.

