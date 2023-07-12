Heavy rainfall and landslides worsen situation in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Heavy rains and landslides in the hilly and high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand have disrupted normal life and severely affected traffic, while flood-like conditions have arisen due to waterlogging caused by incessant rains in the plains of the state. According to the forecast of the State Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of some relief from the weather outbreak from Friday.

According to information received from the District Disaster Management Office, "More than 30 houses have been damaged in the Roorkee Rural area, while the roof of six has collapsed." On the other hand, many colonies of Laksar were flooded, and roads were also submerged. The embankment on the Solani river has also broken in two places. Due to this, there is a flood situation in 24 villages.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told The New Indian Express, "Gangotri highway has been closed due to landslides near Helgugad due to heavy rains. Due to this vehicles have been stopped in Bhatwadi and Gangnani."

According to district disaster management sources, "The Yamunotri highway between Jhargarh and Ranachatti has been closed due to landslides. Efforts are being made to open the highway." At the same time, devotees are waiting for the highway to open along with locals trapped on both sides in torrential rains.

"Since July 1, the state has received seven per cent more rainfall than normal," said State Meteorological Department Director Vikram Singh. This spell of weather is expected to continue till Friday.

Due to heavy rains, it has also had a direct impact on the roads. More than 1,500 roads have been closed so far due to landslides and other reasons in the hilly areas. Secretary, PWD, Dr Pankaj Gupta told this newspaper, "Due to continuous rains for the last few days, the closure of roads has increased, however, action is also being taken to open them at the same pace as the roads have been blocked".

"Along with human resources, GPS-enabled machines have also been installed at identified places and every road is being continuously monitored at the government level. Seven bridges have also been damaged due to the situation arising out of heavy rains in the state," Secretary Gupta added.

Deputy Tehsildar Shridhar Nautiyal said, "Late on Tuesday night, a car coming from Dugadda towards Kotdwar fell uncontrollably into the Khoh river due to mud on the road. Four people were missing since the accident, while the police and SDRF team conducted a search operation till late at night and recovered the body of Israr's resident village Baneda Bijnor."

According to police sources in Haridwar, on Wednesday, Arslan, the eight-year-old son of Subhan Ali, a resident of Mohammadpur Kunhari village in the Sultanpur area, was bathing in the rain along with some children. The children reached the edge of the pit while bathing in the rain. During this time, Arslan's leg slipped and he fell into the pit. About three hours later, the body was pulled out of the pit.

The Central Zonal Council meeting scheduled for July 15 in Narendranagar in Uttarakhand has been postponed in view of heavy rains. The meeting was to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amid heavy rains, Governor Gurmeet Singh also suddenly reached the Disaster Operation Center at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon. The Governor inquired about the damage caused by the rain from the officials.

DEHRADUN: Heavy rains and landslides in the hilly and high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand have disrupted normal life and severely affected traffic, while flood-like conditions have arisen due to waterlogging caused by incessant rains in the plains of the state. According to the forecast of the State Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of some relief from the weather outbreak from Friday. According to information received from the District Disaster Management Office, "More than 30 houses have been damaged in the Roorkee Rural area, while the roof of six has collapsed." On the other hand, many colonies of Laksar were flooded, and roads were also submerged. The embankment on the Solani river has also broken in two places. Due to this, there is a flood situation in 24 villages. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told The New Indian Express, "Gangotri highway has been closed due to landslides near Helgugad due to heavy rains. Due to this vehicles have been stopped in Bhatwadi and Gangnani." googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to district disaster management sources, "The Yamunotri highway between Jhargarh and Ranachatti has been closed due to landslides. Efforts are being made to open the highway." At the same time, devotees are waiting for the highway to open along with locals trapped on both sides in torrential rains. "Since July 1, the state has received seven per cent more rainfall than normal," said State Meteorological Department Director Vikram Singh. This spell of weather is expected to continue till Friday. Due to heavy rains, it has also had a direct impact on the roads. More than 1,500 roads have been closed so far due to landslides and other reasons in the hilly areas. Secretary, PWD, Dr Pankaj Gupta told this newspaper, "Due to continuous rains for the last few days, the closure of roads has increased, however, action is also being taken to open them at the same pace as the roads have been blocked". "Along with human resources, GPS-enabled machines have also been installed at identified places and every road is being continuously monitored at the government level. Seven bridges have also been damaged due to the situation arising out of heavy rains in the state," Secretary Gupta added. Deputy Tehsildar Shridhar Nautiyal said, "Late on Tuesday night, a car coming from Dugadda towards Kotdwar fell uncontrollably into the Khoh river due to mud on the road. Four people were missing since the accident, while the police and SDRF team conducted a search operation till late at night and recovered the body of Israr's resident village Baneda Bijnor." According to police sources in Haridwar, on Wednesday, Arslan, the eight-year-old son of Subhan Ali, a resident of Mohammadpur Kunhari village in the Sultanpur area, was bathing in the rain along with some children. The children reached the edge of the pit while bathing in the rain. During this time, Arslan's leg slipped and he fell into the pit. About three hours later, the body was pulled out of the pit. The Central Zonal Council meeting scheduled for July 15 in Narendranagar in Uttarakhand has been postponed in view of heavy rains. The meeting was to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amid heavy rains, Governor Gurmeet Singh also suddenly reached the Disaster Operation Center at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon. The Governor inquired about the damage caused by the rain from the officials.