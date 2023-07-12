Home Nation

Maharashtra: 50 sheep crushed to death by speeding truck in Nagpur

The accident caused a loss of Rs 5 lakh to the shepherd, said the police.

Published: 12th July 2023 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NAGPUR: As many as 50 sheep were crushed to death by a speeding truck on the Bhandara-Nagpur Highway near here in Maharashtra early Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place under the Mauda police station limits of Nagpur district.

According to the police, a shepherd, Gova Rabbani (53), a resident of Kutch in Gujarat, was taking a flock of sheep towards the Chapegadi Kuhi area at around 3.15 am when a speeding truck ran over them.

As many as 50 sheep were killed on the spot, while 15 others were seriously injured, they said, adding the truck driver fled with the vehicle immediately after the accident.

The accident caused a loss of Rs 5 lakh to the shepherd, said the police.

A case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act was registered by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheep crushed to death speeding truck Nagpur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp