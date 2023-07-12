Meghalaya minister's home attacked, 1 arrested 

Home Nation

The incident happened days after the nearby police station at Laitumkhrah was attacked, and four vehicles parked on its campus were torched.

Published: 12th July 2023 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SHILLONG: A man was arrested after he allegedly threw stones at the residence of Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm, Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtynger said.

The man, identified as Teibor Lyting -- a resident of Malki, is being interrogated to know if he acted alone or with a group, and also to find the motive of the attack, the officer said.

According to the minister's family, they heard noises of glass shattering.

"The attacker pelted stones twice following which we alerted the police," a family member said.

