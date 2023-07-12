NCPCR to probe Dhanbad school girl suicide 

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the Dhanbad class 10 girl suicide.

The Child Rights body chairman Priyank Kanoongo informed through his Twitter handle that the NCPCR team will soon visit Dhanbad to look into the matter.

“A girl reportedly has committed suicide after being thrashed by a teacher for going to school wearing a bindi. The matter is being taken up by NCPCR and a team will visit Dhanbad for investigation,” said Kanoongo through his Twitter handle.

Usha Kumari, a class 10 girl from Tetulamari’s Dhanbad, died by suicide on Monday allegedly after being slapped by a teacher for coming to school sporting a bindi.

Usha had also left a suicide note in her uniform in which she allegedly held the teacher Sindhu Jha and school principal RK Singh responsible for the incident.

In the note, which has been addressed to the Tetulmari police station, the girl allegedly wrote that “she was slapped in front of everyone” in school and was “made to leave the premises”. She further wrote that she was not able to “tolerate the insult and hence was killing herself”. She allegedly named the teacher and the school principal as “responsible for her suicide” and sought action against them.

The principal and teacher were arrested after an FIR was lodged against them by the girl’s mother.

Girl’s mother alleged that when the matter was communicated to the headmaster, he expelled the girl from school instead of taking action against the teacher.

