Patna Diary: 'I promoted them, they cheated me', says Nitish

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

I promoted them, they cheated me: Nitish

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed his disappointment with people who he once promoted. At the JD (U) Legislature Party meeting ahead of the monsoon session of the state assembly, Nitish said that whoever he promoted, cheated him. He referred to former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and former Union ministers RCP Singh and Upendra Kushwaha.

Nitish said, “Did Jitan Ram Manjhi have any party? I made him the Chief Minister in my place. Similarly, I gave my post of JD (U) president to RCP Singh, who is calling himself a former national president.” Kumar also made repeated mention of his age during his address.

New member: Lalu to throw a gala party soon

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad will throw a grand party soon to celebrate the birth of his granddaughter. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, MPs, state ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other prominent leaders of the Grand Alliance will be invited to the grand feast. The Lalu family will throw the party for the first time since Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav’s wedding. The dates of this celebration have not been announced yet.

MLC says it’s not BJP, but Bihar Jokers Party

Independent MLC Sachchidanand Rai coined a new term for the BJP. He sarcastically described the party as ‘Bihar Jokers Party’. Rai, who dumped BJP to contest election from Saran constituency in the legislative council election held in 2022, fumed at the BJP MLA's demand for the resignation of deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav after the latter was charge-sheeted in an alleged land-for-job scam case by the CBI.

Corrigendum

A wrong photograph was inadvertently carried as that of Paramjit Singh Pamma in the graphic with the report ‘The K-factor abroad fuels anti-India offensive’ in the edition dated July 11, 2023. The person in the photograph has no link with Khalistan Tiger Force. The error is regretted.

