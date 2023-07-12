Too much rain in five days: From 10 per cent deficit, India now 2 per cent surplus

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Extreme rainfall in the Northwest region of the country in a matter of five days from July 5-10 has turned India’s rainfall deficit of 10 per cent as on June 30 to a 2 per cent surplus on July 11. But countrywide, the rainfall is uneven. India’s two major regions — East and Southern Peninsula — are still rain deficit.

Heavy rains lashed the Northwest region, causing damage to life and property. In just five days, Himachal Pradesh received 75 per cent of its usual July rainfall, Haryana 61 per cent and Punjab 55 per cent. The phenomenon of too much rain in too few days has broken several records in the Northwest.

Chandigarh received the highest ever rainfall (302 mm) in a day on July 8 in recorded history. Furthermore, Delhi recorded its heaviest rain in 41 years. On July 9 morning, Gurugram received 149 mm of rainfall, which flooded a significant part of the city. The Central Water Commission raised an alarm that Yamuna flowing above the danger mark might flood the lower parts of Delhi.

Many places in the Northwest region, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi, received over 1,000 per cent of their usual rainfall. For instance, Ladakh, a rain shadow area known as a cold desert, got flooded. On July 9-10, the region received over 10,000 per cent of its usual rainfall. Ladakh is known for receiving no rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department, in its latest advisory, said that the spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand and adjoining West Uttar Pradesh till Tuesday. It said intense rainfall would continue over Northeast India, Sikkim, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh till July 13. The IMD has forecast the risk of flash floods in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

