'Will welcome if India plays a role in bringing peace to Ukraine', says US

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The United States will welcome the role that India or any other country could play in helping to achieve “just and lasting peace” while recognising Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, said a statement by US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday. He claimed that the conflict in Ukraine proved to be a strategic failure for Russia.

“Russia has suffered a loss of military personnel and equipment. The US welcomes the international support that Ukraine has received since the beginning of the conflict,” Miller said, adding that Russia has seen their standing in the world affected, its economy crippled by the sanctions and export controls the US has imposed.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed concerns over the conflict in Ukraine and mourned its “terrible and tragic” humanitarian consequences. The two leaders, in a joint statement, called for respect for international law, principles of the United Nations Charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Both the leaders underscored the serious and growing impacts of the war on the global economic system, including on food, fuel and energy security, and critical supply chains. They called for greater efforts to mitigate the consequences of the war, especially in the developing world. It may be recalled that both India and the US had reaffirmed their resolve to continue giving humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. Both countries concurred on the importance of post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine.

In May this year, PM Modi had met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, assuring him of India’s support in resolving the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. “India and I will do whatever we can for the resolution of the conflict,” Modi had said. Recently, on June 30th, a few days ahead of the SCO Summit that was held virtually, Modi called Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and, amongst other things, spoke about resolving conflict in Ukraine.

NEW DELHI: The United States will welcome the role that India or any other country could play in helping to achieve “just and lasting peace” while recognising Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, said a statement by US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday. He claimed that the conflict in Ukraine proved to be a strategic failure for Russia. “Russia has suffered a loss of military personnel and equipment. The US welcomes the international support that Ukraine has received since the beginning of the conflict,” Miller said, adding that Russia has seen their standing in the world affected, its economy crippled by the sanctions and export controls the US has imposed. Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed concerns over the conflict in Ukraine and mourned its “terrible and tragic” humanitarian consequences. The two leaders, in a joint statement, called for respect for international law, principles of the United Nations Charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Both the leaders underscored the serious and growing impacts of the war on the global economic system, including on food, fuel and energy security, and critical supply chains. They called for greater efforts to mitigate the consequences of the war, especially in the developing world. It may be recalled that both India and the US had reaffirmed their resolve to continue giving humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. Both countries concurred on the importance of post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine. In May this year, PM Modi had met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, assuring him of India’s support in resolving the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. “India and I will do whatever we can for the resolution of the conflict,” Modi had said. Recently, on June 30th, a few days ahead of the SCO Summit that was held virtually, Modi called Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and, amongst other things, spoke about resolving conflict in Ukraine.