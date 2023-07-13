Home Nation

Coal block scam: Special court convicts Ex-MP Vijay Darda, coal secretary HC Gupta, others

The judge will hear the argument on the quantum of punishment on July 18.

Published: 13th July 2023 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee VS CBI

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special court in Delhi on Thursday convicted former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, former Coal Secretary H C Gupta, and seven others in a case related to alleged irregularities in allocating a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

According to CBI, this is the 13th conviction in the coal scam-related case.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also convicted Darda's son Devender Darda, two senior public servants K S Kropha and K C Samria, M/s JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd and its Director Manoj Kumar Jayaswal.

The court held the accused guilty of criminal conspiracy (punishable under 120-B of IPC) and cheating (punishable under section 420 of IPC), and under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Quantum of punishment will be heard further on July 18.

The court accepted the submissions made by senior Public Prosecutor A P Singh, that the CBI was able to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubts.

It had on November 20, 2014, refused to accept the CBI's closure report in the case and directed it to conduct further probe the matter, stating that the former MP had "misrepresented" facts in letters written to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who then held the Coal portfolio.

The court had said that Vijay Darda, the Chairman of Lokmat Group, had done so to get the Fatehpur (East) coal block in Chhattisgarh allotted to JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd.

As per an earlier CBI statement, the coal scam is one of the biggest scams in the country and the impact of this scam is that companies are not coming forward to mine the coal blocks and despite ample coal provided by mother Earth, we are not able to extract coal and consequently there is a shortage of coal. We are compelled to import coal from outside India like Indonesia, Australia etc.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal Scam Former MP Vijay Darda Chhattisgarh Delhi Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp