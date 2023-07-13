Home Nation

Congress alleges graft in Patwari recruitment exam in Madhya Pradesh

Seven toppers had appeared in the NRI College of Engineering and Management in Gwalior, run by the   BJP MLA.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With seven out of ten toppers of the Patwari recruitment test having appeared in the exam at a college owned by a ruling BJP MLA Sanjiv Kushwah in Gwalior district, the opposition Congress and AAP have alleged a massive scam in the MP government’s test held in March-April 2023.

Importantly, the Bhopal headquartered Employee Selection Board-ESB (earlier named VYAPAM) had conducted examinations for 8,600-plus posts like Patwari (Patwari is an important officer of the revenue department) in March-April 2023.

Seven toppers had appeared in the NRI College of Engineering and Management in Gwalior, run by the   BJP MLA. At least two candidates have alleged a huge difference between marks shown on the computer screen immediately after taking the test and the final results declared around two and half months later. Denying the opposition parties’ allegations of irregularities in the recruitment test at the exam centre, Kushwah said, “The allegations are baseless and just politically motivated.”

