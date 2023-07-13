Home Nation

Guwahati Diary: Floods cause vegetable prices to go through the roof

The recent first wave of the floods in Assam was not massive but the prices of green vegetables have skyrocketed across the state, particularly in Guwahati.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Developing religious, heritage tourism
Assam is focusing on developing religious and heritage tourism to attract tourists. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state does not have modern infrastructure for tourism and if it wants to promote this sector, it will have to develop its religious and heritage sites. He said the tourist footfall has increased and the government wants to increase it further. “We have taken up Rang Ghar (house of entertainment). I will visit Talatal Ghar (underground palace and military base) the next time I go to Sivasagar. We have to do something there. We are also thinking of the Kamakhya corridor,” Sarma said.

Prices of vegetables go through the roof
The recent first wave of the floods in Assam was not massive but the prices of green vegetables have skyrocketed across the state, particularly in Guwahati. Most vegetables are being sold at Rs 80-100 a kg here. The prices of green chillies, tomatoes and ginger have gone through the roof. Green chillies are being sold at Rs 300 a kg, tomato at Rs 120 and ginger at Rs 250-280.  The prices of vegetables in Guwahati usually are higher than that of other cities. Residents say the wholesalers and retailers increased prices arbitrarily. Government officials warned retailers against doing so.

CM asked to spend money ‘judiciously’
The Assam Jatiya Parishad has advised CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to judiciously use funds from the state exchequer. The party said it is unnecessary for a state, which is struggling financially and running its affairs with loans, to demolish government buildings and renovate them. The party warned that if such activities continued, Assam would go bankrupt. The government has demolished some buildings in Guwahati to rebuild them and has plans to rebuild some others. It has plans to shift the Gauhati High Court from its current location in Guwahati to North Guwahati. Recently, hundreds of lawyers staged a protest against this move. 

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa SarmaAssamVegetable pricesAssam floodsGuwahati Diary
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp