J-K 'Martyrs Day': Authorities bar Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti from paying homage

Mehbooba alleged she was placed on house arrest while Omar was allegedly denied escort vehicles and ITBP personnel cover to visit his party headquarters.

Published: 13th July 2023 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - A collage of J-K NC vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: For the fourth consecutive year since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) authorities have barred mainstream leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti from visiting the graveyard of martyrs and paying homage to them on 'Martyrs Day.'

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehhbooba Mufti was placed under house detention at her Khimber residence on the outskirts of Srinagar. She also posted a video showing the main gate of her house locked from the outside and policemen telling her that they have orders from higher-ups.

The National Conference also accused the administration of placing restrictions on party leaders to prevent them from visiting the martyrs’ graveyard in the Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar. NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, in a video released by the party, was seen walking towards the party office without his escort and security vehicles.

"Despite the restrictions placed on JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah, which denied him security vehicles and ITBP cover, he chose to walk from his home to the Nawai Subh office. His purpose was to address the party workers who had gathered there to pay their heartfelt tributes to the 1931 Martyrs," according to the party's statement.  

Meanwhile, Peoples Conference leader Khurshid Alam alleged that he along with other leaders of the party were detained and denied the opportunity to lead a peaceful gathering of party leaders and workers to offer prayers and pay tributes to the martyrs at the martyrs’ graveyard.

"This restriction on our peaceful assembly is deeply concerning and infringes upon our right to commemorate the martyrs. Despite this setback, our determination remains unwavering. We shall continue to honour and remember the martyrs in our hearts and work towards achieving their vision of a just and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

July 13 is observed as 'Martyrs Day' in the erstwhile state to mark the killing of 22 Kashmiri civilians by Dogra troops under Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931. 

Every year, a customary wreath-laying ceremony by the head of the government used to be held at the martyrs’ graveyard on this day. This wreath-laying ceremony had taken place even during the time when the BJP had been in power with its coalition partner PDP.

The 'Martyrs Day' had also been a state holiday till August 5, 2019 — the day which saw the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its statehood. However, the J-K governor's administration dropped the day from the list of gazetted holidays in 2020, after the abrogation of Article 370

