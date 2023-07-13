Home Nation

Maharashtra: Ailing infant dies as parents reach hospital late due to lack of road in village 

A video of family members with the child in their arms crossing a river to reach the PHC has gone viral on social media.

Published: 13th July 2023 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PALGHAR: A two-month-old ailing girl from a hamlet in predominantly tribal Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district died as her parents could not reach the nearest primary health centre (PHC) on time due to lack of a proper road in the area, her family said.

When contacted, Vikramgad taluka medical officer Dr Sandeep Nimbalkar said the child died on Wednesday due to pneumonia.

The child from Mhasepada village fell ill a couple of days ago and her parents decided to take her to the nearest PHC at Malwada.

As there is no approach road to the village, which has a population of around 150 people, the parents had to take a circuitous route in heavy rains to reach the health centre.

Wooden planks were placed for them to cross the river.

However, they got delayed and before they could reach the PHC, the child died on the way, her father Naresh Chavan said.

Villagers said they have been demanding a bridge over the river for a long time, but nothing has happened so far.

ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker of the village, Mamta Diva, told reporters at the PHC that since 2013, local residents have been demanding construction of an approach road to the hamlet.

The hamlet is situated near two rivers - Gargai and Pinjal -- and remains largely cut off from the rest of the district during the monsoon months.

