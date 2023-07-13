Maharashtra: Nine 'jaat panchayat' members booked for ostracising woman in Pune

By PTI

PUNE: Nine members of a caste group, locally called 'jaat panchayat', were booked in Pune district for allegedly ostracising a woman and her family, a police official said on Thursday.

The woman had given Rs 80,000 to two men to find eligible grooms for her two daughters and she had sought that money back when they failed in the task, the Yavat police station official said.

These two called a session of the 'jaat panchayat' and got the woman and her kin, all from the Davri Gosavi community, ostracised and also fined Rs 453, he said.

The nine persons have been charged under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016, the official informed.

