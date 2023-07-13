Monsoon to move towards East, N-E; heavy rains forecast in Bihar, Bengal

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a spell of heavy rainfall over the Northwest region, the monsoon will likely shift to East and Northeast India, as well as the Gangetic plains for the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The IMD has issued a red alert over Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, while significant parts of North, Central and East India are under an orange alert for the next five days.

According to the red alert advisory, parts of Bihar, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayas, West Bengal and Sikkim will receive extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.4 mm during July 12-13. The intense rainfall would cause localised flooding, landslides and flash floods, the IMD said, suggesting that people avoid visiting waterlogged areas and stay away from vulnerable structures.

The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ advisory for the rest of Bihar, Meghalaya, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Central India, which is likely to get very heavy rainfall, between 115.6mm and 204.4mm, on July 13. It had issued a red alert over southern Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The day saw Haridwar, Rudraprayag and Dehradun receiving heavy rainfall of 124 mm, 80.5mm and 60 mm, respectively. However, it has predicted a decrease in rainfall in Northwest India from Wednesday.

The monsoon would be active over Eastern India, said Madhvan Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. “After an active phase, monsoon will be slightly weaker and be confined to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand for the next few days,” he said.

Rajeevan said that another active phase of monsoon will begin from July 19 with a depression being formed over the Bay of Bengal, which will move across central India. The IMD said an active monsoon may continue over Gangetic plains as well in the next five days.

IMD sounds alert

Red alert for parts of Bihar, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayas, West Bengal and Sikkim: Extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) from July 12-13.

Orange alert for the rest of Bihar, Meghalaya, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Central India: Very heavy rainfall (115.6-204.4mm) on July 13.

Another active phase of monsoon from July 19, with a depression being formed over the Bay of Bengal, which will move across central India.

