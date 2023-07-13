Home Nation

Shinde, Ajit men to meet Amit Shah as Maharashtra Cabinet's rift over key portfolios deepens

FILE - Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (C), with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar (R) and Devendra Fadnavis (L), July 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A tug-of-war continues between Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP over allocations of key portfolios such as finance, urban development department, cooperation, irrigation and agriculture. Both sides have decided to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the issue.

Sources said Shinde has refused to concede the key portfolios to NCP ministers, including Ajit Pawar, arguing that it will reduce his importance in the government.

“Shinde has conveyed to the BJP leadership that unless Shiv Sena MLAs are sworn in, he will not allocate the portfolios to the NCP ministers. Shinde fears that after the allocation of portfolios to the NCP ministers, the BJP may not allow him further cabinet expansion. Shinde plans to meet top BJP leaders in Delhi,” said a source.

Another senior minister said the BJP has conveyed it will be reluctant to induct Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale and Sanjay Shirsat into the cabinet.

“Shinde told the BJP leadership that if these two faces -- Gogawale and Shirsat ­- are not inducted, then he will have a tough time keeping the flock together.  Most of the Shiv Sena MLAs of Shinde factions already started extending olive branches to Uddhav Thackeray and opening the communications line. If a significant number of Shiv Sena MLAs join Uddhav Thackeray, then Shinde’s CM chair will be in trouble and his party will also face another split. This can damage the BJP. Therefore BJP needs to stand by him,” said a Shiv Sena minister.

Meanwhile, Sunil Tatkare, the state NCP chief (Ajit Pawar faction) said that there is no dispute over allocations of ministries.  

