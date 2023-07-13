Home Nation

'Three-legged animal running 100-metre race': Chidambaram's dig at Maharashtra government

Chidambaram's dig came days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar faced a revolt by his nephew Ajit Pawar who along with eight other leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Published: 13th July 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

P. Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram . (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a swipe at the Maharashtra government, saying it seems to him like a "three-legged animal" which is running a 100-metre race.

Chidambaram's dig came days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar faced a revolt by his nephew Ajit Pawar who along with eight other leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "The CM and the two Deputy CMs of Maharashtra claim that their government is a triple-engine government. It seems to me like a three-legged animal which is running a 100 metre race."

"Nine new ministers in Maharashtra do not have any work because portfolios have not been allotted to them," he said.

"None of the other 20 ministers, including Mr (Devendra) Fadnavis, wants to give up any portfolio. There is a solution: declare that the nine new ministers will be ministers without portfolio," Chidambaram said. The nine new entrants joined the government in order to be ministers, he alleged.

ALSO READ | From Pawar brake to Pawar steering

"Who said they wanted to be ministers with portfolios," Chidambaram asked.

In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight legislators of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the BJP earlier in the day.

Following Ajit Pawar's revolt, Shiv Sena's Shinde had said, "Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one CM and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state."

The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance consisting of itself, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the NCP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram Three legged animal Sharad Pawar Ekmath Shinde
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp