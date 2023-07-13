Home Nation

TMC, BJP cross swords over imposition of Article 355 in West Bengal over rural poll violence 

"Free and fair polls will be possible only if Article 355 is imposed in the state. The law and order situation has completely failed in the state," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Published: 13th July 2023 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

TMC BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress and the BJP on Thursday sparred over the latter's demand that Article 355 of the Constitution be imposed in West Bengal because of the panchayat poll-related violence, which the ruling party claimed to be a "ploy to malign the state."

Article 355 states that it is the duty of the Union to protect the states from internal disturbances and external aggression.

Several senior BJP leaders have been demanding the imposition of Article 355 in the state, citing the killings of more than 34 people during the rural poll process since last month.

"Free and fair polls will be possible only if Article 355 is imposed in the state. The law and order situation has completely failed in the state," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

BJP's Cooch Behar MP and Union MoS for Home Nisith Pramanik said the TMC government must ensure that post-poll violence stops.

"It is a democratically elected government. But it is a matter of shame that such demands are being raised by a section of people and from various quarters that Article 355 is imposed in the state," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that 19 people, mostly from her TMC, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8.

Police sources, however, have put the number of fatalities at 38 but agree that at least 60 per cent of those who lost their lives were affiliated with the TMC.

Reacting to the demand, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "It is the BJP which is trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state so that they can act on their ploy to impose Article 355 in the state," "It is TMC cadres who are being killed in the state.

The BJP has unleashed a reign of terror and violence across the state.

The demands of Article 355 are aimed at diverting attention from their humiliating defeat in rural polls," he said.

TMC minister Shashi Panja said the allegations of TMC being perpetrators of violence are baseless.

"The BJP's allegations are aimed at creating an atmosphere where they can impose Article 355. They should first look at BJP-ruled Manipur, which has been burning for the last two months," she said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress steamrolled to a massive victory in West Bengal's violence-scarred rural polls, bagging all zila parishads and winning the majority of the seats in the panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress BJP Article 355 West Bengal Panchayat polls Bengal Poll Violence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp