Waterlogging on tracks: Around 300 mail/express, 406 passenger trains cancelled from July 7-15

Published: 13th July 2023 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been cancelled between July 7 and July 15 due to waterlogging on tracks following heavy rainfall over the past few days, officials said on Thursday.

Overall, about 600 mail/express trains and over 500 passenger trains have been affected by waterlogging, they said.

Northwest India saw incessant rainfall over three days from Saturday, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" rains.

This resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Northern Railways, which caters to this region has cancelled around 300 mail/express trains, short-terminated 100 trains and diverted 191 more.

It has also short-originated around 67 trains, the officials said.

Due to heavy waterlogging, Northern Railways also cancelled 406 passenger trains, diverted 28 trains, short-originated 56 and short-terminated 54 trains, they said.

