Home Nation

14 killed as rains continue to lash Uttar Pradesh; several rivers in spate 

According to the Met Office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 18.

Published: 14th July 2023 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rains, Rainfall

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: As many as 14 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours as several rivers crossed the danger mark, officials here said.

Owing to torrential monsoon rains that continued to lash the state on Thursday, the Ganga breached the red mark at the Kachhla bridge in the Budaun district, a report from Central Water Commission (CWC) said.

The Yamuna is also flowing above the danger level at Mavi in Shamli, the report added.

"A total of 14 persons have died due to rain-related incidents in the state in the past 24 hours since 6 pm on Wednesday," the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement.

While three persons each died due to lightning at Siddharth Nagar and Shravasti, one was killed in Sultanpur when lightning struck him, the statement said.

Meanwhile, four persons drowned -- two in Barabanki, one each in Raebareli and Hardoi.

Three persons -- one in Saharanpur and two in Barabanki -- died in other rain-related incidents, it added.

A total of 2.31 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, including 2.27 lakh in Saharanpur district alone, have been hit by the floods so far, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, according to the CWC report, Sambhal was the wettest place in the state with a rainfall of 21 cm, followed by Bijnor recording 15 cm, and Saharanpur 13 cm.

According to the Met Office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh rain-related incidents torrential monsoon rains
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp