7-year jail to former home minister of Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Vipul Chaudhary, a former Gujarat minister, and former chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand, and the ex-chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy was found guilty of defrauding the dairy and incurring a loss of Rs 22.5 crore in 2014 by supplying cattle feed to Maharashtra without following the correct processes.

He was given a seven-year prison sentence on Thursday by a court in Mehsana. Y R Agrawal, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Mehsana, convicted Chaudhary and 14 others of cheating under the IPC Section 420 and sentenced them to seven years in prison.

Public prosecutor Vijay Barot told to Media that “a case was filed in this regard in 2014, for defrauding the dairy; there were a total of 22 defendants in this case, and three of them died during the trial.” In 1996, Chaudhary, a key figure in Gujarat’s cooperative sector, served as a minister of state for Home in the Shankarsinh Vaghela cabinet.

