BJP considering rejig in UP unit, over dozen sitting MPs may be dropped

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the buzz of BJP top brass mulling an overhaul of the organisation in Uttar Pradesh, especially, after last week’s crucial meeting in Delhi, not only a number of sitting MPs in the state face the risk of losing tickets in 2024, but the leadership may also replace party vice-president Radha Mohan Singh.

UP in-charge Singh, 72, is the BJP MP representing East Champaran parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha. A six-time LS MP, Singh was appointed UP in-charge in November 2020 when JP Nadda got elected as BJP national chief. Singh, who is believed to enjoy good rapport with the state leadership, had played a crucial role in party’s return to power in 2022 assembly polls.

As per sources, last week’s meeting in which PM Modi had also participated, had primarily focused on a strategy to make big changes in politically important northern states, including UP. The party is also believed to have shortlisted those sitting 15-20 MPs who are either nearing 75 years of age or whose performance has been below average or are facing strong anti-incumbency in their respective constituencies.

Prominent among those barred by age include BJP’s Kanpur MP Satyadev Pachauri, Santosh Gangawar, the eight-time MP from Bareilly, Jagdambika Pal from Domariyaganj in eastern UP, Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, Firozabad MP Chandrasen Jadaun.

In place of Pachauri, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana could be asked to contest the Kanpur seat. Similarly, among the women MPs, Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Prayagraj had already declared during 2022 assembly polls that she would not contest next Lok Sabha polls. Even Hema Malini may also be barred by age. Those who failed to follow the party discipline may face the axe. Varun Gandhi, BJP MP from Pilibhit, tops the list of such MPs. Even the fate of Kaiserganj MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, currently under scanner over charges of sexual harassment of female wrestlers, hangs in balance and so is the case of Badaun MP Sanghmitra Maurya, daughter of SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya.

As per a senior party leader, who sought anonymity, there is also a list of MPs who have under-performed in their respective constituencies. Their performance, or rather lack of it, has manifested in the recent panchayat and municipal polls and also the survey conducted by the party. Such MPs will also lose their tickets.

Age, performance matter

BJP is believed to have shortlisted 15-20 MPs who are either nearing 75 years of age or whose performance has been below average. Anti-incumbency in their respective constituencies is also under consideration. Their candidature will be finalised on the basis of an internal survey conducted by the party

