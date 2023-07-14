Countdown 'progressing' for Chandrayaan mission launch: ISRO

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: Countdown for India's ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan 3 was 'progressing' for a scheduled launch on Friday at 2.35 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow-up to the second lunar mission and ISRO is aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon by late August. A success would make India only the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and the erstwhile USSR.

"LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The countdown is progressing at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.", ISRO said, in an update about the mission on Friday.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission in the fourth operational mission (M4) of LVM3 launcher, formerly the GSLVMkIII rocket.

The 25.30-hour countdown for the liftoff commenced at 1.05 pm on Thursday. The liftoff of LVM3-M4 rocket dubbed as 'Fat boy' by space scientists for its ability to carry heavy payloads is scheduled from the second launch pad at 2.35 pm from this spaceport situated about 135 km from Chennai.

