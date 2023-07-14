Home Nation

Countdown 'progressing' for Chandrayaan mission launch: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow-up to the second lunar mission and ISRO is aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon by late August.

Published: 14th July 2023 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

​ Chandrayaan-3 on the launch pad ​

​ Chandrayaan-3 on the launch pad

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: Countdown for India's ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan 3 was 'progressing' for a scheduled launch on Friday at 2.35 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow-up to the second lunar mission and ISRO is aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon by late August. A success would make India only the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and the erstwhile USSR.

"LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The countdown is progressing at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.", ISRO said, in an update about the mission on Friday.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission in the fourth operational mission (M4) of LVM3 launcher, formerly the GSLVMkIII rocket.

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi

The 25.30-hour countdown for the liftoff commenced at 1.05 pm on Thursday. The liftoff of LVM3-M4 rocket dubbed as 'Fat boy' by space scientists for its ability to carry heavy payloads is scheduled from the second launch pad at 2.35 pm from this spaceport situated about 135 km from Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrayaan 3 ISRO
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp