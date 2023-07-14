Dalit brothers killed over land dispute in Gujarat: Five of six accused held in Surendranagar

Home Nation

Aalji Parmar (60) and his brother Manoj Parmar (54) were beaten to death on Wednesday evening by a mob in Samadhiala village under Chuda taluka in Surendranagar.

SURENDRANAGAR: Five persons were arrested in Surendranagar district in Gujarat for alleged involvement in the murder of two Dalit siblings over a land dispute, a police official said on Friday.

Five of the six accused who were named in the FIR were arrested on Thursday night, Surendranagar Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat said.

He identified the arrested persons as the main accused Amrabhai Khachar, Ghugha Khachar, Manglu Khachar, Bhikhu Khachar and Bhanbhai Khachar.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased accepted their bodies for final rites after police assured them in writing over their demands, which included protection at their home in Ahmedabad, a field in Samadhala and for court hearings in Surendranagar.

Dudhat also gave a written assurance that arms licence will be given to the adult members of the victims' families as well as holding the trial in a fast track court.

On Wednesday evening, complainant Parulben Parmar (60), a widow from Ahmedabad, and her kin had gone to Samadhiala in Chuda to start sowing on their ancestral land.

While returning, they were attacked with sticks and sharp weapons by a mob, which allegedly included the main accused Amrabhai Khachar, his brother and sons, who claimed the land belonged to them.

The two siblings died from injuries on Wednesday night, while three women and a tractor driver have been hospitalised, as per police.

The accused have been charged with murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

A probe has found the land is under dispute since 1998 and the Dalit family to which the deceased belonged had also won a case in a lower court.

However, the accused, who belong to Kathi Darbar caste (part of the Other Backward Classes), continued to maintain that the land belonged to them and routinely threatened the Dalit family with harm, officials said.

