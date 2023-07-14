Defence panel clears plan to buy 26 Rafale-Ms, subs

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, the Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday approved proposals to purchase 26 maritime combat jets from Rafale and three additional Scorpene submarines.

While the size of the deals is estimated at Rs 80,000 crore, the defence ministry said the price and other terms of purchase will be negotiated with the French government after taking into account all relevant aspects, including comparative procurement price of similar aircraft by other countries.

India and France are expected to announce the two procurement deals after wideranging talks between Modi and Macron on Friday. DAC, the highest decisionmaking body in the defence ministry that clears capital acquisitions for the three services, is headed by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The big-ticket procurement is expected to take the Navy’s capabilities to the next level. Rafale-M jets will strengthen India’s maritime air combat capability, while the Scorpene subs will boost the Navy’s underwater combat prowess. The submarines will be constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in cooperation with the Naval Group of France.

NEW DELHI: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, the Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday approved proposals to purchase 26 maritime combat jets from Rafale and three additional Scorpene submarines. While the size of the deals is estimated at Rs 80,000 crore, the defence ministry said the price and other terms of purchase will be negotiated with the French government after taking into account all relevant aspects, including comparative procurement price of similar aircraft by other countries. India and France are expected to announce the two procurement deals after wideranging talks between Modi and Macron on Friday. DAC, the highest decisionmaking body in the defence ministry that clears capital acquisitions for the three services, is headed by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The big-ticket procurement is expected to take the Navy’s capabilities to the next level. Rafale-M jets will strengthen India’s maritime air combat capability, while the Scorpene subs will boost the Navy’s underwater combat prowess. The submarines will be constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in cooperation with the Naval Group of France.