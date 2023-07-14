Final session of Rajasthan Assembly before polls to begin today

Home Nation

Published: 14th July 2023 07:39 AM

Rajasthan Assembly

The Rajasthan Assembly House. (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The final session of the Rajasthan assembly, before the state elections this winter, will begin on Friday and is likely to be a short but stormy one. While the government is planning to enact a number of important legislations, the opposition BJP has also formulated a strategy to target the Congress government in a big way. 

The BJP has listed seven critical issues – importantly the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, corruption and paper leaks – and will raise one issue per day. Analysts predict that the eighth and final session of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan will be a highly contentious one.

On the one hand, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will strive to pass pending bills and may announce significant schemes during this session. And on the other hand, the opposition is all set to criticise the state government on issues such as corruption, paper leaks, and law and order.

Besides, a proposed cabinet meeting is expected to approve several crucial bills including anti-copying bills, university bills, and social security pension bills. The opposition is determined to strongly oppose the government’s actions. In light of this, the BJP Legislature Party held an important meeting in the state Vidhana Bhavan on Thursday. 

Accusing the Congress government of undermining democracy, Rathore claimed that the session, which 
was originally scheduled to begin in January, is finally commencing now. A noteworthy aspect of this session is the presence and address of President Draupadi Murmu in the House. This marks the first time a 
President’s address is being held in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

A noteworthy aspect of this session is the presence and address of President Draupadi Murmu in the House. This marks the first time a President’s address is being held in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

