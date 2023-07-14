Home Nation

Kharge, Rahul in talks with Uttarakhand leaders

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leaders from Uttarakhand met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the capital on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge share a light moment during the Jai Bharat rally in Kolar on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Preetha Nair
NEW DELHI:  With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leaders from Uttarakhand met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the capital on Thursday. Earlier this week, Kharge and Rahul had met Maharashtra leaders and pledged that the party will put up a united fight against the BJP in LS polls.

Gearing up for state elections, the party brass also held a series of meetings with leaders of the poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana and Chhattisgarh in the last two weeks in the capital.

In Uttarakhand, the party will hold padayatra to connect with the people, said the leaders after the meeting. Taking to social media, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Congress party will establish a dialogue with the people in Uttarakhand through a padayatra and will raise voice against injustice like Agneepath scheme for the youth and against the crimes against women in the state.”

Kharge said that the Congress is committed to the development of the Himalayan state without compromising on environmental concerns. He said the party will work for flood victims and raise the voice of the people of the state. Sources said that the leaders also discussed leadership issues in the state unit and directed it to set aside differences.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat, PCC president Karan Mahara and AICC in-charge for the state Devender Yadav attended the meeting. Mahara said Kharge and Gandhi chalked out a roadmap for 2024. “We will carry out a padayatra and highlight the loss of dreams of youth who want to join the armed forces, due to the Agniveer scheme. Rahul Gandhi himself will participate in it for a few days and Priyanka Gandhi will also participate in this yatra.”

Promise to state
Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress is committed to the development of the Himalayan state without compro-mising on environ-mental concerns. 

