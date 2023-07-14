Law Commission extends deadline for submitting views on UCC till Jul 28 

Home Nation

Any interested individual, institution or organisation may furnish comments on the UCC till July 28 on the commission's website, Law commission said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Law Commission on Friday extended the deadline for the public to send their views on a uniform civil code (UCC) till July 28.

On June 14, the law panel sought responses from organisations and the public on the UCC.

The one-month deadline for filing responses ended on Friday, following which it was extended.

"In view of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of the Uniform Civil Code and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders," the Law Commission said in a public notice.

Any interested individual, institution or organisation may furnish comments on the UCC till July 28 on the commission's website, it said.

