Ranchi Diary: Land records bill under consideration

The matter was supposed to be closed after the return of the bill but Soren once again has highlighted the issue hinting that the issue of khatiyan will dominate Dumri by-polls.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Addressing a public meeting at Nawadih in Bokaro, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that issue of 1932 khatiyan (land records) is not yet over and they have taken a step back only to take a larger leap in the days to come. Notably, the then Governor Ramesh Bais in January this year, had returned 1932 Khatian- based Local Policy Bill-2022 passed by Jharkhand Assembly, asking it to review its legality in accordance with the Constitution and SC orders. The matter was supposed to be closed after the return of the bill but Soren once again has highlighted the issue hinting that the issue of khatiyan will dominate Dumri by-polls.

State to have workplace policy on tuberculosis
As per state health department, Jharkhand may become first state in the country to have workplace policy on tuberculosis (TB) and its comorbidities, including occupational lung diseases. Under this policy, all industries, firms operational in Jharkhand will have to arrange for the treatment of employees under an employer-led model for TB and its related comorbidities. The policy also entails that the employer has to ensure a safe and healthy working environment for employees and also arrange for periodic testing of all employees for TB.

Mid-day meal menu to include moringa
To ensure quality and nutritious food to the children, Jharkhand government has decided to include moringa in the mid-day meal in schools all over the state. To make it available in adequate quantity, teachers have also been directed to plant moringa trees in the school campus itself so that they don’t have to source it from outside. The state mid-day meal authority director Kiran Kumari Pasi has written a letter to all DSEs asking them to include leaves, fruits and flowers of moringa in the mid-day meal. The decision has been taken after looking at the nutritious value of moringa, which is said to provide 7 times more vitamin C than oranges.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

